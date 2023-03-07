Community Foundation’s ‘Fun For All’ Series Continues

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s Fun for All series – a series of free events happening in January, February, March and April – continues this weekend.

“We’ve heard time and time again that finding affordable, family-friendly activities is a challenge in Hancock County. The Community Foundation is proud to provide Fun for All to help bridge the gap,” said Foundation President and CEO Brian Treece.

Saturday, March 11 will be a Free Play Day at the Children’s Museum of Findlay from 10 to 4.

Previous events featured a Family Movie Day at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and a Free Skate Day at The Cube.

Click here to see the full schedule.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation thanks its community partners for making the events possible.