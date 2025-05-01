Community Gardens Readying To Open

(From Community Gardens of Hancock County)

Preparations are underway to mark and mulch the garden walkways!

Next week, volunteer teams from Marathon Petroleum Corporation will be at the Gardens as part of United Way of Hancock County‘s Days of Caring to mark the plots and get everything ready for planting and our May 9 opening date!

Click here https://forms.gle/U9LyzXt8QLpLMJTi6 to access the plot sign up form.

If you need help submitting an application or want to learn more about gardening and our plans, join us at the Family Center on Friday, April 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m.

We hope to see you there!

The Community Gardens of Hancock County are located at the Family Center on Blanchard Avenue in Findlay, Ohio at 1800 N. Blanchard St.