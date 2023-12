(From the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center)

Join us for our Hanukkah Celebration on Sunday, December 10 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

All are welcome to join us as we light the menorah, share some Hanukkah history, play dreidel, and share in some fellowship and traditional food items.

This event is proudly sponsored by The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation and includes donated items from Michaels.