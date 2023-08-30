Community Health Fair And Food Distribution Planned For Findlay

(From Be Healthy Now Hancock County)

The Be Healthy Now Hancock County Community Health Fair with Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Koehler Center on the University of Findlay campus.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Healthy food samples, provided by Chopin Hall, will be available inside from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Food Distribution, provided by the West Ohio Food Bank, will take place between noon – 2 p.m. outside the Koehler Center.

In all, there will be over 30 agencies participating in providing resources and information for access to care, community conditions, and healthy behaviors.

Hancock Public Health will have its mobile clinic present and activities for all to join.

There will be raffles for items such as a Fitbit watch, BVHS backpack, $25 gift cards, a back-to-school backpack, and more!

The Be Healthy Now mission is to create a culture of wellness in Hancock County.

The coalition’s priority is to reach as many community members living with mental health and addiction, barriers to access to care, and health behaviors affecting their overall well-being such as smoking, diabetes, and food availability.

The event is sponsored by The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation in partnership with ADAMHS, The Center for Civic Engagement, Blanchard Valley Health Systems, Ohio State University Extension, West Ohio Food Bank, Chopin Hall, YMCA, Habitat for Humanity – Housing Coalition, and Family First Council.