Community Invited To Decorate Christmas Ornaments

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is hosting a free family event for community members to decorate ornaments for the City of Findlay Christmas tree.

The event will be held in coordination with ArtWalk on Friday, November 4, from 5-9 p.m. at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

There are 300 white ornaments, purchased with a Foundation grant, to decorate.

Supplies for decoration will be provided.

Parking will be available in the Marathon Center’s adjoining parking lot.

The Foundation will also provide refreshments.