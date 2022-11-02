Community Invited To Decorate Christmas Ornaments
The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is hosting a free family event for community members to decorate ornaments for the City of Findlay Christmas tree.
The event will be held in coordination with ArtWalk on Friday, November 4, from 5-9 p.m. at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
There are 300 white ornaments, purchased with a Foundation grant, to decorate.
Supplies for decoration will be provided.
Parking will be available in the Marathon Center’s adjoining parking lot.
The Foundation will also provide refreshments.