Community Leadership Summit Being Held In Findlay

Raise the Bar Hancock County will be holding its first-ever Community Leadership Summit.

The event on Tuesday, March 21st at the University of Findlay’s Winebrenner Building will showcase Hancock County’s efforts in developing current and future leaders.

Keynote speakers will be Aaron Craft, Liberty-Benton graduate, Ohio State Basketball alum and current medical student, and William Blackford, FranklinCovey Leadership Coach and Consultant.

Raise the Bar Executive Director Tricia Valasek was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the summit.

There will also be adult and youth panels during the event and much more.

Learn more about the full-day leadership summit, and get yourself registered, by clicking here.