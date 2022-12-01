Community Markets Donates To Food Banks And Organizations

Community Markets, via Fresh Encounter and their customers, donated $100,000 to local food banks and mental health organizations on Giving Tuesday.

Fresh Encounter says, looking to help Nourish the community in fighting food hunger as well as mental health, they will have donated more than $200,000 this year in hopes of building a brighter future.

Customer donations, combined with a donation from Fresh Encounter, will be distributed among seven local food banks, including The West Ohio Food Bank.

The Fresh Encounter family of stores are currently holding their annual holiday food bag drive which will run until December 31st, to show support for food insecurities this year.

“One facet of our mission is to nourish the communities we serve, with nutritious food and support of non-profit organizations,” said Julie Anderson, VP of Marketing and co-owner of Fresh Encounter Inc.

“Giving Tuesday is a perfect time to give resources to the local food banks as they work to help us fight food insecurities as well as mental health that affect people in this region, a problem that no one should have to face.”

Pictured is Julie Anderson presenting Family Resource Center and NAMI Hancock County with donations on Giving Tuesday.