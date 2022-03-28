Community Mental Health Fund Surpasses Milestone

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has announced that the Community Mental Health Fund has surpassed the $1 million milestone in its efforts to support local mental health providers.

The Community Mental Health Fund is designed to bridge the gap between the resources available and the resources needed to adequately address mental health and substance use disorder needs.

The purpose of the Fund is to support programs and operations of nonprofit agencies providing services to improve emotional and mental health, including substance use prevention and services, to residents of Findlay and Hancock County, Ohio.

On behalf of her late husband Tom, founder of the fund whose goal was $1 million, Ann Buis said “There was lots of good conversation but Tom had to take action. He ultimately made the first pledge of support to fund seed money to inspire others. It has been truly inspiring to watch the fund grow.”

Since its creation, several awards have already been made, including the first $5,000 grant to Focus Recovery and Wellness Community for HancockHelps.org, which directs community members to resources for mental health, housing, food and more.

Foundation board chair Ginger Jones and her husband Jeff donated to the fund and issued a challenge match to help surpass the $1 million mark. “I believe the more we talk about and normalize mental illness the better we can help those who struggle,” said Jones.

“I want to bring all the medical expertise, compassion, and support that we bring to physical illnesses like heart disease or cancer to mental illness. Reaching this $1 million dollar goal with the Community Mental Health Fund is a great start on that vision.”