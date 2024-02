Community members are encouraged to attend a sendoff for the Findlay High School hockey team as they look to advance in the playoffs.

“Let’s send off the boys to beat BG on Saturday!” it said on the hockey team’s Facebook page.

The sendoff will be held on Saturday, February 24th at 12:30 p.m. at the CUBE, located at 3420 North Main Street.

People are encouraged to bring signs, bells and be ready to be loud.

There will also be music and snacks.