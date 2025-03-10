CommunityREAD Selection A Memoir About Saving A Family Farm

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has announced the selection of Gaining Ground: A Story of Farmers’ Markets, Local Food, and Saving the Family Farm by Forrest Pritchard as the CommunityREAD 2025 book.

Library Director Sarah Clevidence was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss this year’s CommunityREAD selection and more, and that interview can be heard below.

Forrest Pritchard will visit Hancock County on Thursday, March 20 during CommunityREAD month for a public presentation at 7:30 PM at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are available for $10.00 at mcpa.org/events. We are also presenting special companion programs. Please check the calendar and plan to attend!

What Is CommunityREAD?

CommunityREAD is a month-long community event that encourages reading and promotes the benefits of literacy. It was originally created by the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation in 2003. The administration of CommunityREAD was assumed by the library in 2012. Each year, a different book is chosen and read by community members. Various events are planned throughout the month of March at the library and throughout the community to celebrate literacy. CommunityREAD is funded by a Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation grant, as well as the library’s general fund, and business and private sponsors. For more information on CommunityREAD, please call us at 419-422-1712.