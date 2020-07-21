Company Investing $3 Million In Tiffin Operation

The Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership says Webster Industries will be investing more than $3 million at its Tiffin facility in 2020 and has invested more than $5 million over the last two years.

Details are in the following news release from the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership

Webster Industries has announced that for a second year in a row, it is investing more than $2 million in its operations in Tiffin, Ohio. In 2020, the company expects to spend over $3 million in major productivity, capacity, capability and facility enhancement projects.

Machinery and equipment purchases for 2020 include a new plasma cutting system, modernization of tool room machining technology and capabilities, automated heat treat in-feeding equipment, steel processing automation, new robotic welding work center, enhanced automation in core fixtured welding and assembly processes, and key plant infrastructure upgrades.

In 2019, Webster invested $2.1 million in machinery mainly for its sprocket line, which is one of the companys strategic growth businesses.

Webster Industries, Inc., is headquartered in Tiffin with facilities in Meridian, Mississippi, and Portland, Oregon, and employs about 300 people nationwide. Since its start in 1876, Webster has evolved into a vertically integrated manufacturer that serves a variety of industries as an innovative leader in the engineered class chain, sprocket, vibrating conveyor and specialty iron casting markets.

Even during these challenging times, we continue to strategically invest in our business to execute growth and empower our employees to enhance service and brand value for our customers. Our purpose is to make a difference for decades to come for the people, families and communities where we work and live, said Andrew J Felter, President and CEO.

Webster Industries and the other members of our business community continue to prove that Tiffin is stronger than this pandemic. Congratulations to the entire Webster team on their continued growth and success, said Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz.

About Webster Industries

Webster Industries, Inc., headquartered in Tiffin, Ohio, is an employee owned, leader in the engineered class chain, sprocket, vibrating conveyor and specialty iron casting markets. Since its start in 1876, Webster has evolved into a vertically integrated manufacturer that serves a variety of industries. The company now employs around 300 people nationwide and has facilities in Ohio, Mississippi and Oregon. Throughout its 140 plus years in business, Websters focus has consistently been on superior value for customers through empowered people, product excellence, and evolving processes. Learn more at www.websterindustries.com.

About the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership

Started in 1983 as the Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corp. (SIEDC), the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving positive economic, downtown, and community development in Tiffin and Seneca County, Ohio, which consistently ranks among the top communities nationally for economic development. Learn more about the great things going on in Tiffin and Seneca County at www.tiffinseneca.org.