Company’s Request To Delay Certification Of Issue Denied

A request by One Power Company for the Hancock County Board of Elections to delay certifying the results of the Allen Township zoning plan that voters approved in the Primary Election pending the court’s final decision on the company’s challenge to the issue has been denied by a judge.

One Power Company previously said the ballot language was misleading and the zoning plan singles out the company and would “stifle future expansion/business opportunities in Allen Township.”

The ballot language stated that the zoning plan would establish Allen Township as an agricultural district.

One Power will still try to prevent the zoning plan from being implemented, and a new pretrial hearing is set for Monday afternoon with Hancock County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan Starn.