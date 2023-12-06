Company’s Road Renaming Request Denied

A unique road renaming request was denied by the Hancock County Commissioners.

The commissioners decided against the request from One Energy to have Township Road 215 just north of Findlay renamed ‘Electric Avenue’.

The decision from the commissioners came after several people spoke out about the potential name change at the Tuesday meeting of the Board of Commissioners.

One Energy is an industrial power company that builds modern, on-site power grids and on-site wind turbine installations for large C&I customers such as Whirlpool Corporation, Marathon Petroleum.