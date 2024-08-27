Concerns For Corn And Soybean Growers

(WTOL-11) – In northwest Ohio, a late planting season, a drought, and decreased foreign demand are causing concern for soybean and corn growers.

After a very wet spring, the crops were planted later than most would like.

Mostly May into June.

And while the corn is head high, looking great and the beans are green and full, these crops really need rain – a lot of rain before it’s too late.

Farmers of course have fixed prices for seed, for fertilizer and for fuel.

The crops grow.

Then it comes into the season and maybe have a good yield.

But prices are low right now.

Corn is about $3.50 a bushel. Soybeans about $9.50. That’s historically very low.