Concert Celebrating Findlay Rock Of The ’60s Coming Up At MCPA

The Findlay Rocks the ‘60s Goes LIVE! show is coming up at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

The live show is based on the Findlay Rocks the ‘60s! exhibit at the Hancock Historical Museum.

“A celebration of music’s greatest era – the 60’s – honoring the local bands that ruled the day, the national acts that graced our historic venues, and the people who made it all possible.”

“Join Scott Lavender, the Flag City Rock and Soul Revue, and emcee and tour guide “Big Dave” Crosser in a journey through the decade.”

Museum Director Sarah Sisser and Judge Reginald Routson were on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the concert.

People who love Findlay and the music of the ‘60s won’t want to miss this one time only event.

The concert will take place at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, July 29th.

Get ticket information by clicking here.

Ticket price also includes one-time admission to the Findlay Rocks the ‘60s! exhibit at the Hancock Historical Museum, July 26-30.