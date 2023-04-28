Conference On Trauma And Resiliency To Be Held In Findlay

(From Hancock County ADAMHS)

A conference on building resilience to trauma will be held on May 8th at Winebrenner Theological Seminary in Findlay.

The “Resilience in a Complex Environment: Practical Approaches for Intervention” conference will include presentations by Michael Ungar, a family therapist and professor of social work at Dalhousie University, in Canada, and Bobbi Beale, a clinical psychologist and a Co-Director of the Center for Innovative Practices & the Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Center of Excellence at Case Western Reserve University.

Two other speakers will share their lived experiences during the day-long conference, which is open to the public.

The conference is aimed at students, professionals, and individuals looking to increase their knowledge of trauma and resilience.

Ungar holds the Canada Research Chair in Child, Family and Community Resilience. His research on resilience around the world and across cultures has made him a top social work scholar in the world, with numerous government agencies, not-for-profits and businesses relying on his research and clinical work to guide their approaches to nurturing individual, organizational and community well-being under stress. He will share research and stories from his clinical practice that illustrate effective, ecologically complex services. Conference participants will learn how to identify and encourage factors associated with resilience: supportive relationships; a powerful identity; a sense of personal control, agency, and power; social justice and fair treatment; belonging, purpose, and spirituality; and cultural rootedness.

Beale has over 30 years of practice and expertise in trauma, resilience, system of care and behavioral health treatments for children, youth and families, specializing in Intensive Home-Based Treatment and Adventure Therapy training, consulting and providing technical assistance across Ohio to support behavioral health providers serving youth and their families that are involved in multiple service systems. Beale has focused on designing non-traditional therapy programs for youth populations that are at risk or have trauma histories.

Register for the event at Eventbrite.com. For more information contact Amy at the Hancock County Board of Alcohol and Mental Health Services, 419-424-1985.