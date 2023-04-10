Congressional Art Competition Accepting Submissions

Congressman Bob Latta’s office is accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents.

Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.

All artwork will be displayed at the Owens Community College Findlay Campus.

The deadline for submission is by the end of the day on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The winning piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. for one year, and three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in Latta’s district offices.

