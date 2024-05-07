Congressional Art Competition Winner

Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) announced Charlotte Smith, a sophomore at Eastwood High School, as the winner of Ohio’s Fifth District 2024 Congressional Art Competition.

Smith’s winning artwork, entitled Sacagawea and her Babe, will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol Building for one year. Three honorable mention winners will have their artwork displayed in one of Latta’s congressional offices for the year.

127 high school students from 31 high schools participated in this year’s competition. Latta hosted a reception at Bowling Green State University on Saturday, May 4th, to honor all participants and to showcase each individual work of art.

The top prize winners were selected by Matthew Kyba, Curator School of Art Bowling Green State University, Matthew Bowlus, Curatorial Assistant Bowling Green State University, and Precious Gyekye, Curatorial Assistant Bowling Green State University.

“Each year, I’m amazed by the creativity and talent of high school students from Ohio’s Fifth District who participate in the Congressional Art Competition,” Latta said.

“This year, we had a record 127 students from 31 schools participate, and I want to thank each and every one of them for showcasing their hard work and talent. Congratulations to Charlotte for taking home this year’s top-prize. Her piece, Sacagawea and her Babe, will be a wonderful addition to hang in the U.S. Capitol Building complex!”