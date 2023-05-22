Congressional Art Competition Winners Announced

Congressman Bob Latta’s office has announced that Gillian Thomas, a senior at Elyria High School, is the winner of Ohio’s Fifth District 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

Thomas’ winning artwork, ‘Brain Worms’, will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.

Three honorable mention winners will have their artwork displayed in one of Latta’s congressional offices for the year, including a piece from a student from Arlington High School. (below)

This year, 98 high school students from 27 high schools participated in the competition.

Latta hosted a reception at Owens Community College – Findlay Campus to honor all participants and to showcase each individual work of art.

“This year’s competition brought a tremendous number of submissions, with 98 students participating from across Ohio’s Fifth District,” Latta said.

“A big congratulations goes out to Gillian Thomas for taking the top prize this year. It was wonderful to see the creativity our students displayed through each individual piece, and I want to thank everyone who attended the Congressional Art Competition reception this past weekend to celebrate these talented students and their artwork. I’d also like to thank our tremendous judges for helping select our winners and to Owens Community College for providing a wonderful location for the students’ artwork to be displayed.”

Among the Honorable Mention winners was Sarah Lisanti of Arlington High School for her ‘Zero Sugar Cherry 7UP’.