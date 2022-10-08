Congressman Latta Speaks In Findlay

Congressman Bob Latta was in Findlay on Friday.

Latta headlined the Hancock County GOP’s First Friday Luncheon at the Moose Lodge on West Main Cross Street. (pictured above)

Friday was National Manufacturing Day and Latta says, as the nation struggles with high gas and grocery prices, Ohio’s manufacturing industry continues to work hard to ensure shelves are stocked, homes are furnished, and critical parts of the supply chain remain available.

He says Ohio’s 5th Congressional District is home to more than 77,000 manufacturing jobs, making it the largest industry in the region and a significant part the economy.

Latta is being challenged by Democrat Craig Swartz in the November election.

The voter registration deadline is Tuesday, October 11th.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.

