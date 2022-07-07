Congressman Rides With Findlay Post Of Highway Patrol

Congressman Bob Latta participated in a ride-along with the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Latta says he was able to see what troopers encounter on a daily basis in Ohio’s 5th Congressional District while they’re on patrol.

“This morning, I was able to see up-close the efforts that troopers make to keep our roadways and communities safe”, Latta said.

“Our men and women in uniform valiantly serve and protect our communities every day. It is more important now than ever, that we continue to back the blue. Thank you for keeping our communities safe.”