Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Victorious In Close Race

(ONN) – Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur is extending her tenure as the longest-serving woman in U.S. House.

Kaptur, who represents northwest Ohio’s ninth district, won another term in the U.S. House, defeating Republican State Representative Derek Merrin.

The outcome emerged from final results certified by the Lucas County Board of Elections in Toledo.

On election night the Associated Press said the race was too close to call.

Final results were slightly outside the point-5-percent margin that would have triggered an automatic recount.