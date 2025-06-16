Construction Company Renovates Historic Findlay Building

Metzger/Brecheisen Company has moved into its new offices in a renovated historic building that also includes apartments.

The company held a ribbon-cutting at 331 North Main Street in Findlay to celebrate their new offices and apartments which have the address of 333 North Main Street.

Metzger/Brecheisen Company has its offices on the first floor and there are ten loft apartments on the second and third floors.

People were able to tour the building and the apartments, of which a couple were still available.

The historic building dates back to 1889.

Get more about the renovation of the building from Logan Metzger in the video below.