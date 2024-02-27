Construction Crew Finds Grenades In Findlay House

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 02-27-24 at 1101 hours a construction crew performing work on 401 Washington Street located two hand grenades and a military-style smoke grenade in the residence.

The residence was not occupied; it had been used as a staging area for several construction companies in the past.

The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad out of Toledo, Ohio was contacted. They responded to the scene and determined that the two hand grenades were likely inert training munitions. They determined the smoke grenade was likely functional. They collected the munitions for destruction.

No other dangerous ordinance was located on the property.

No ownership can be determined at this time.