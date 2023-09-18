Construction Progressing On New Judicial Center Building

People driving in downtown Findlay will notice that construction is progressing on the new Hancock County Judicial Center building on West Main Cross Street.

The new building will be located at 209 West Main Cross Street on what was previously a parking lot between Cory Street and the post office.

The new three-story, 47,000 square foot building will be home to Probate and Juvenile Court, which are currently located in a building just east of that location.

The new building will also house the juvenile probation office, the CASA/GAL office, the domestic relations court, and the adult probation offices.

The new judicial center is anticipated to be finished in the fall of 2024.

The cost of the building will be a little under $21 million.

We spoke with Hancock County Commissioner Tim Bechtol about the new judicial center ahead of the groundbreaking in June.

As for the current Probate/Juvenile Court building, Bechtol said he’d like to remove the additions that were added to it over the years and preserve the original historic structure, but what will happen to it has not yet been decided.

(above pic courtesy of Dave Glass)