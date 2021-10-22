Consulting Firm To Help Findlay With Strategic Planning Process

The City of Findlay has hired a consulting firm to help with its strategic planning process.

Details are in the following news release from the city.

After a lengthy review and selection process, Planning NEXT, of Columbus, Ohio, has been selected to partner with the City of Findlay to complete a comprehensive, city-wide strategic planning process. The selected consultant will work with the City’s various demographics, business leaders, community members, economic development, local school districts, businesses and other community organizations to prepare a comprehensive strategic plan inclusive of the entire community with the outcomes focused on the City of Findlay’s direct responsibility. This process would also include a method for updating, maintaining, and evaluating the strategic plan.

“I am thrilled to engage Planning NEXT to move the City of Findlay’s strategic planning process forward. We had 10 firms that responded to our request for qualifications and narrowed them down to four extremely qualified firms. Planning NEXT was the unanimous pick of the group and that confirmed that they are the exact right partners. Planning NEXT brought the selection committee together and that is what I wanted the results of this process to be. A clear vision of what we all want our community to be 5, 10, 20 years down the road and how we as the City of Findlay government and staff can make it happen.” – Mayor Christina Muryn

“The process ahead is going to be extensive and like none our community has ever completed. The results will ultimately be what continue to make Findlay a community that is truly special. Planning NEXT has extensive experience not just identifying or completing projects but completing extensive outreach, problem solving, and overall planning for communities. That is what the committee was looking for and what we found in Planning NEXT.” – Committee Chair, Councilman Jeff Wobser

With the selection of Planning NEXT the Strategic Planning Committee will now move forward with finalizing a contract and project timeline. Watch for more information and how you can engage in this process in the coming weeks.

The Findlay City Council Strategic Planning Committee members are Mayor Christina Muryn, Auditor Jim Staschiak, and Council Members Jeff Wobser (Chair), Dennis Hellman, Joshua Palmer, Grant Russel, and Tom Shindledecker.