Convenience Store And Restaurant Site Plan Approved

The Findlay City Planning Commission has approved the site plan for a convenience store and restaurant along Tiffin Avenue.

The Turkey Hill convenience store and gas station, and a Schlotzsky’s restaurant with a drive-thru will be located at 1705 Tiffin Avenue. There will also be a Cinnabon counter inside.

It will be on the southwest corner of Tiffin Avenue and Londonderry Drive.

That parcel was split recently from 1701 Tiffin which is St. John’s Lutheran Church

The 7, 767 square foot retail building would be on a 2.24 acre parcel.

The fueling station will have ten pumps and 54 parking spots.