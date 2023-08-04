Convenience Store Clerk Fends Off Robbery Attempt

The Findlay Police Department says a man was arrested after trying to rob a convenience store.

Police said Trevor Vealey, 20, of Findlay, entered Som Carry Out at 825 North Main Street on Thursday night and demanded money from an employee or he would shoot them.

The employee used pepper spray on Vealey and he fled, without any money.

Officers witnessed Vealey fleeing from the store.

Police said Vealey was arrested and booked at the Hancock County Justice Center on robbery charges.