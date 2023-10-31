Convicted Murderer Sentenced To Life Without Parole

The sentencing hearing was held in Hancock County Common Pleas Court for a man found guilty last week of murdering a police drug informant in Findlay.

Eric A Reed, 50, of Fort Worth, Texas, was convicted of aggravated murder and two counts of having weapons while under disability.

Authorities say Reed shot and killed Brian McQuistion in 2017 as retaliation after McQuistion gave police information resulting in drug charges against Reed’s nephew.

Reed was sentenced to life without parole on the aggravated murder charge, and 24 months for the two counts of having weapons under disability. The sentences will be served concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay restitution for funeral expenses.