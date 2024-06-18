Cooling Stations Available In Findlay
(From the City of Findlay)
The following are cooling stations available in the City of Findlay:
St. Andrew’s Annex
214 W. Sandusky Street, Findlay
Operated by City Mission
Water will also be available
Hours:
Daily from June 17-21, 2024: 12pm-4pm
50 North
339 East Melrose Avenue, Findlay
For City of Findlay and Hancock County residents 50 and older
Hours:
Monday-Thursday 7am-8pm
Friday: 7am-5pm
Saturday: 7am-12noon
City Mission
510 W. Main Cross Street at the Community Window
Water Station only – Bottled Water will be available during high temperatures
It’s going to be scorching hot all week and you can get the latest forecast and weather alerts by clicking here.