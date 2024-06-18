Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Cooling Stations Available In Findlay

(From the City of Findlay)

The following are cooling stations available in the City of Findlay:

St. Andrew’s Annex

214 W. Sandusky Street, Findlay

Operated by City Mission

Water will also be available

Hours:

Daily from June 17-21, 2024: 12pm-4pm

50 North

339 East Melrose Avenue, Findlay

For City of Findlay and Hancock County residents 50 and older

Hours:

Monday-Thursday 7am-8pm

Friday: 7am-5pm

Saturday: 7am-12noon

City Mission

510 W. Main Cross Street at the Community Window

Water Station only – Bottled Water will be available during high temperatures

It's going to be scorching hot all week

 