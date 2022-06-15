Cooling Stations Available In Findlay

The first 100 people will get in free to Riverside Swimming Pool on Wednesday.

The City of Findlay says the pool is one of three cooling stations available to help residents beat the heat. The pool opens at 1 for open swim.

The other two cooling stations are 50 North, for residents 50 and older, and The Cube, for all residents.

Get more details on the cooling stations in the post below by the city.

An Excessive Heat Warning was set to go until 9 p.m. Wednesday for dangerously hot conditions.

It will still be really hot on Thursday with a high of 92, but the high will be a more comfortable 85 on Friday, and then 76 Saturday.