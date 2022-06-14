Cooling Stations Open To Help People Deal With Heatwave

The Putnam County Office of Public Safety is letting people know about two cooling stations that have been set up.

One is at Trinity United Methodist Church at 137 Pratt Street in Ottawa and the other is Kalida Church at 312 North Broad Street in Kalida.

This heatwave is coming at a bad time as many people lost power from the recent storms.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued and goes from noon Tuesday until 9 o’clock Wednesday night.

Forecasters say dangerously hot conditions will persist, with heat index values up to 105 on Tuesday and 109 on Wednesday possible.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People are reminded that, in weather this hot, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

People should drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room when possible.