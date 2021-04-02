Cooper Donates Easter Baskets For Senior Cheer Program

A nice gesture by the Cooper Women’s Network ahead of the Easter weekend.

The group made nearly 130 Easter baskets and donated them to the United Way of Hancock County’s Senior Cheer Program.

The baskets were delivered to folks at Briar Hill Health Campus. (pic below)

The picture above was taken at Cooper Tire showing some of the women with the Cooper Women’s Network with the baskets they made.

Learn more about the United Way of Hancock County’s Senior Cheer Program by clicking here.