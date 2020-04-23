Cooper Tire Beginning Process Of Reopening Findlay Plant

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is beginning the process of reopening its Findlay facility as well as other manufacturing plants in the United States.

The plants had been closed for about five weeks to protect the health and safety of employees and in response to market demand that has been impacted by the coronavirus.

The company says it has put in place a comprehensive list of return-to-work procedures that employees will follow.

Additional details are in the following news release.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) today announced that its manufacturing plants in the United States and Serbia will begin the process of reopening and ramping up production next week. The facilities have been temporarily closed for approximately five weeks due to coronavirus and its impacts.

U.S. plant locations include Findlay, Ohio; Clarksdale and Tupelo, Mississippi and Texarkana, Arkansas. Coopers plant in Serbia is located in Kruevac. The companys plant in Melksham, England remains temporarily closed.

To help safeguard the health and safety of employees, the company has put in place a comprehensive set of return to work procedures that include required employee disclosures, increased cleaning and disinfecting of equipment, social distancing and physical barriers, visitor restrictions, and other measures. Similar procedures have been effective at Coopers two plants in China, which reopened and began ramping up production in mid-February.

The company also announced that the federal government in Mexico has now determined that Coopers manufacturing plant there is a non-essential business, and is requiring Cooper to temporarily close the plant beginning April 28. Cooper had successfully reopened its Mexico plant April 13 after it had been temporarily closed due to coronavirus and its impacts. The company will continue to monitor the situation and prepare to reopen as soon as appropriate.

Coopers distribution centers around the globe continue to operate and flow product to customers.