Cooper Tire Findlay Plant 200 Millionth Tire

Cooper Tire’s Findlay manufacturing plant is celebrating production of its 200 millionth tire.

Cooper says 200 million tires stacked end to end would stretch 96,000 miles and be able to circle the earth nearly four times.

Details on the milestone are in the following news release from Cooper Tire.

Cooper Tire announced that its Findlay, Ohio, manufacturing plant reached a milestone today with the production of its 200 millionth tire, a Cooper® Discoverer® AT3 LT(TM).

The Findlay plant was constructed in 1919 and was Cooper Tire’s first manufacturing facility. Today, it employs approximately 900 associates within one million square feet of production space. In June, Cooper Tire became part of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, combining two leading companies with complementary product portfolios, services and capabilities and creating a strong U.S.-based leader in the global tire industry.

“We are grateful for our Findlay associates, past and present, who contributed to this significant production achievement,” said Plant Manager Mark Kreinbrink.

“Two hundred million tires, if stacked end to end, would stretch 96,000 miles and be able to circle the earth nearly four times. I sincerely appreciate the dedication, hard work and commitment to quality that our Findlay team has delivered day in and day out to produce this significant body of work. Our customers recognize and appreciate our commitment to service, as well, and have rewarded us with continuing strong demand for our products. We look forward to serving them by making millions more industry-leading tires.”

“The USW is proud to see the Findlay plant reach this milestone driven by a great team that makes great tires,” said Brian Brubaker, President of USW Local 207L.

“This is a major accomplishment that shows the enduring contributions of our USW members over several generations. Thank you to the men and women of the Findlay plant for their skills and efforts.”

The Discoverer AT3LT is a top-selling on-road/off-road all-terrain tire designed for drivers of pickup trucks, work vehicles and full-size SUVs who need a tire that offers the rugged durability required to keep up with their active lifestyles.