Cooper Tire Named To Forbes World’s Best Employers List

Cooper Tire finds itself on the World’s Best Employers list compiled by Forbes.

Details are in the following news release from Cooper Tire.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers 2020. Cooper placed within the top 20 percent, ranking 143 out of 750 companies on the list, and ranked highly in the automotive industry, placing second among six tire companies in the category. In partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes compiled the ranking based on employee ratings of their employer on topics such as economic footprint, gender equality, social responsibility, talent development and COVID-19 response.

“Cooper is comprised of dedicated employees focused on living our company purpose, which states that everyone deserves to travel through life’s journeys with confidence, and Cooper is there at every turn. Being ranked a Worlds Best Employer speaks volumes about our company culture and practices, and the pride employees take in being part of the Cooper team,” said Paula Whitesell, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. We are pleased to earn this recognition and are dedicated to continual improvement to meet and exceed the expectations of all of our stakeholders, including our employees.”

Cooper has focused on efforts to enhance the employee experience including creating a diverse and inclusive environment. Cooper scored a 100 percent on the 2020 Human Rights Campaigns Corporate Equality Index and was named a Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. In 2019, Cooper was recognized by both the Women’s Forum of New York and 2020 Women on Boards for female representation on its company Board of Directors.

The Forbes Worlds Best Employer 2020 list is composed of 750 multinational and large corporations headquartered in 45 countries. To compile the list, Forbes surveyed 160,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for businesses with operations in multiple nations or regions. Surveys were conducted on a rolling basis from June to July. To learn more about Forbes Worlds Best Employers 2020, click here.