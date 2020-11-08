Cooper Tire Presents United Way With Big Check

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company presented the United Way of Hancock County with a check for $168,000.

The United Way says, at a time when many corporate employee campaigns are seeing a downturn because of of COVID, Cooper Tire met and even exceeded their employee participation and giving goals.

The United Way says the donation is on top of employee pledges and includes contributions from the Cooper Tire Foundation and executive leaders, as well as money raised through several activities conducted as part of Cooper’s 2020 Findlay United Way campaign.

Click here to see video of the check presentation.