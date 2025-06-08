‘Cops & Cones’ Event Fosters Interaction Between Police And Public

The Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation held its first Cops & Cones event at the downtown Dietsch Brothers location.

Everyone who stopped by from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 5 got one free scoop of ice cream.

In the video below we speak with FOP Foundation Development Director Teresa White and police officer Brian White about the importance of interacting with community members at such events.

If you missed the first Cops & Cones event, don’t worry, there will be two more this summer, on July 16 and August 27.