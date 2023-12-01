Annual ‘Cops & Kids Go Shopping’ Event Approaching

(From the Fort Findlay FOP Foundation)

The Fort Findlay FOP Foundation is gearing up for its annual “Cops & Kids Go Shopping” event. This unique program pairs income-challenged and at-risk children with local law enforcement officers for an impactful holiday shopping experience.

The event is exclusive, with participating children referred by local teachers and school counselors to ensure those who would benefit most from this opportunity can take part. By fostering this interaction, the Foundation aims to instill trust and community support between youth and law enforcement.

Teresa White, Fort Findlay FOP Foundation Development Director, highlighted the ongoing opportunity for donations to support this meaningful initiative. This year’s fundraising theme, “Be a Cops & Kids Champion,” emphasizes the Foundation’s dedication to nurturing positive relationships between law enforcement and the younger generation.

“We firmly believe in the power of positive experiences,” said White. “The ‘Cops & Kids Go Shopping’ event isn’t just about shopping; it’s about forging connections, building trust, and creating enduring memories that can profoundly impact a child’s future.”

Those interested in supporting this cause can make donations through fortfindlayfop20.org/cops-and-kids or by mail to Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20, P.O. Box 1335, 1769 S. Romick Pkwy, Findlay, OH 45840.

For further information, please reach out to Teresa White, Development Director, at [email protected] or 833-LODGE20 (833-563-4320).

Cops & Kids Go Shopping will be held on Sunday, December 10th at the Findlay Meijer.

Learn more about other Cops and Kids programs the FOP Foundation puts on by clicking here and see video from last year below.