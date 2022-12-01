Cops & Kids Go Shopping Date Announced

The Fort Findlay FOP Foundation has announced the date for their annual Cops & Kids Go Shopping event.

It will be held on Sunday, December 11th beginning at 8 a.m. at Meijer in Findlay.

You can see video from last year’s event below.

The project pairs income-challenged and at-risk children with a local law enforcement officer for a shopping spree.

The program’s goal is to allow the children the experience of shopping alongside local law enforcement, instilling in each child a positive experience that will carry into their adolescence and adulthood.

The children are referred to the event through local school counselors.

There is still time to support this program and donations can be safely and securely made by clicking here. Donations can also be mailed to Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20, P.O. Box 1335, 1769 S. Romick Pkwy, Findlay, OH 45840.

For more information, contact Teresa White, development director at [email protected], or 833-LODGE20 (833-563-4320).

Learn more about the Fort Findlay FOP Foundation and other events they put on by clicking here.