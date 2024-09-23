Cops & Kids Receives Donation From Charity Golf Scramble

The Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation was presented with a big check from the 12th annual WKXA / 106.3 The Fox Charity Golf Scramble presented by Ohio Logistics.

Development Director Teresa White was presented with the $4,300 check by Kahuna in the picture above.

She says the money will go a long way in helping them help youth in the community.

“Every dollar helps. We’re a very small foundation with limited resources and every single dollar helps us to be able to make a positive interaction between youth and law enforcement.”

The FOP Lodge 20’s biggest annual event is Cops and Kids Go Shopping and they also put on the Halloween Parade and other events.

Click here to learn more about Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 and its programming.

“Thank you to all the golfers and sponsors who made this year’s Charity Golf Scramble a huge success,” Kahuna said.

(in the picture above are Brittney from Ohio Logistics, Kahuna from The Fox, Teresa from the FOP Lodge Foundation, and Rex from WKXA)