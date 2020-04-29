Coronavirus Cases Continue To Increase In Putnam County

Six Putnam County residents had died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, according to the Putnam County Health Department.

And the total number of cases in the county was up to 64 as of Wednesday.

On Monday the county was at 54 cases and five deaths.

On April 23rd the health department reported a big jump in cases of COVID-19 when cases went from 23 to 47.

Health officials said the increase was mostly due to an increase in testing and lab-confirmed cases related to the outbreak at the Meadows of Leipsic.

The health department says it’s important to monitor for symptoms of coronavirus and to contact a healthcare provider if you begin to show signs or symptoms.

Additional information can be obtained on the state’s coronavirus website and on the Putnam County Health Department website.