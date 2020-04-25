Coronavirus Cases, Deaths, Increase In Putnam County

Five Putnam County residents had died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, according to the Putnam County Health Department.

The total number of cases in the county was at 51 as of Saturday.

On Thursday the health department reported a big jump in cases of COVID-19.

The county on Thursday went from 23 cases and two deaths to 47 cases and three deaths.

Health officials said the increase was mostly due to an increase in testing and lab-confirmed cases related to the outbreak at the Meadows of Leipsic.

The health department says it’s important to monitor for symptoms of coronavirus and to contact a healthcare provider if you begin to show signs or symptoms.

Additional information can be obtained on the state’s coronavirus website and on the Putnam County Health Department website.