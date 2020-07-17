Coronavirus Cases Increasing In Hancock County

Hancock Public Health reported on Friday that there were 112 total cases of COVID-19 in the county and one death.

28 of those cases are active.

Two days earlier, on Wednesday, there were 98 total cases and 14 active cases.

Hancock County is still listed on the lowest public health alert level for COVID-19, the yellow level.

Statewide as of Friday, there were 72,280 cases of COVID-19 and 3,112 deaths.

The total cases number is an increase of 1,679 from a day earlier and a record for the number of cases reported in a 24-hour period.