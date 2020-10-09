Coronavirus Cases Increasing Locally And Statewide

The number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise locally and across Ohio.

Hancock Public Health says, as of Friday, there have been a total of 866 cases in the county, which is an increase of 43 from Wednesday.

The number of active cases as of Friday stood at 105, an increase of 16 from Wednesday’s numbers.

A total of 67 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic.

14 Hancock County residents have died of COVID-19.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

State data shows Putnam County had 721 cases and 27 deaths as of Friday.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level on the alert map.

Both Hancock and Putnam are considered a “high incidence” county.

Meantime, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting the state’s highest single-day coronavirus case count since the pandemic began.

1,840 new cases were added in the last 24-hours, bringing the statewide total to more than 166,000 confirmed and probable cases.

11 additional deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to just shy of 5,000.