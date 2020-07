Put-in-Bay visitors are being urged to wear masks and practice social distancing amid a coronavirus outbreak on the island.

Ottawa County health officials say at least seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the party town over Father’s Day weekend.

People who visited the Commodore Hotel, The Mist and Mr. Ed’s are urged to get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days.

You can read over the health department’s full news release here.