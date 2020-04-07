Coronavirus Has Ohio Governor Seeking Release Of Prisoners

Governor Mike DeWine is asking that 167 Ohio inmates be released from prison to stop the spread of coronavirus behind bars.

Speaking from Columbus, DeWine said the non-violent offenders on his list include 141 minimum-security inmates who are within three months of completing their sentences.

He says another 26 inmates over the age of 60 suffer from health conditions that leave them especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

None of the proposed inmates have any serious prison violations on their records, and none have been denied release in the past.