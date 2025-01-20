Corrections Officer Presented With Life-Saving Award

(From the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office)

Gage Ebert, a corrections officer with Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, was nominated by his shift supervisor, Sgt. Mullholand for the “Life Saving Award” stemming from an incident that happened on January 1, 2025.

Ebert was able to stop an inmate that was in the process of inflicting self harm upon themselves. Ebert quickly intervened and was able to save a human life.

We would like to congratulate Gage and present him with the Life Saving Award Certificate and Ribbon.

Sheriff Todd D Frey