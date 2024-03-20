Cortez To Become New Hancock County Sheriff

Three people were running for the privilege of becoming the next Sheriff of Hancock County, and the first new sheriff in decades.

The candidates for Hancock County Sheriff were Mark Price, Mike Cortez, and Dan Harmon.

Unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show Mike Cortez victorious.

No Democrats ran in the primary.

So, Cortez will take over as Sheriff from the retiring Michael Heldman who has been Sheriff since 1997 and with the sheriff’s office since 1972.

