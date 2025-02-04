Cory-Rawson Green & Gold Foundation Fund Reaches Milestone

(From Cory-Rawson Local Schools)

In partnership with The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, Cory-Rawson Local Schools is excited to announce the school’s Green & Gold Foundation Fund has reached its grant funding milestone. The fund will begin granting to school staff, coaches, and administrators beginning in January 2026 to support enrichment opportunities for students across grade levels and programs. The fund will announce a capital campaign in the near future.

Founding donors, including alumni, community members and retired school staff, made reaching this milestone possible. Investments of all types are accepted for the Green & Gold Foundation Fund, including grain in storage, cash, securities traded on a national exchange, real property, artwork, life insurance policies and more.

Cory-Rawson Local Schools has a rich history of pride. A partnership with The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation was formed to help provide outstanding educational experiences for generations of Hornets to come. State, federal, and local school funding is used for personnel, routine classroom supplies and equipment, and regular facilities maintenance. Proceeds from the fund will provide our students with experiences and opportunities above and beyond our regular funding. The Cory-Rawson Green & Gold Fund is administered by The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation with oversight from a committee made up of retired school staff and community members.

Additional information and details on the Green & Gold Foundation Fund can be found online at https://www.community-foundation.com/funds/green-and-gold-foundation or by calling 419-425-1100.